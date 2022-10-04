Nihon Kohden Announced the Release of Life Scope® G7 Patient Monitor

Providing caregivers the features needed for the highest acuity settings.

Nihon Kohden America, a global leader in precision medical products and services, today announced the release of the much-anticipated Life Scope® G7 patient monitor into the US market. Created by clinicians, for clinicians, the G7 is an advanced bedside monitor with 19" screen designed for high acuity settings with quick access to multiple configurations and trend analysis.

Balancing power insights and ease-of-use, this newly released monitor deploys conveniently at the bedside and is simple to mount, with the option to add four smart ports for even more capabilities. The Life Scope G7 incorporates a Data Acquisition Unit to host the BSM-1700 Transport Monitor for uninterrupted data during transport. The advanced features, like drug and pulmonary calculations and hemodynamics graph window, aid clinicians in closer monitoring of their patients.

Nihon Kohden America President and CEO, Eiichi Tanaka, is proud of the continued expansion of the Life Scope line of products: "We are pleased to continue our support of healthcare guardians with the release of Life Scope G7. The seamless workflow, detailed visuals, and expanded data integration are just some of the features that will aid our ongoing mission to benefit all."

With the release of the Life Scope G5 and G5Max in the spring, the launch of G7 further displays the company's continued efforts to allow clinicians to spend more time with their patients and less with technology. Beyond the world's first pulse oximeter, Nihon Kohden leads with their 70-year heritage to set the bar high with industry-changing innovation for experts by experts. Providing high quality, patient centered care, smarter technologies, and seamless patient transport, the Life Scope G-series delivers more.

ABOUT NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Founded in Japan in 1951, Nihon Kohden is a leading manufacturer, developer, and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company's products are now used in more than 120 countries, and it is the largest supplier of electroencephalography products worldwide. A pioneer in transformational healthcare technology, Nihon Kohden has envisioned, designed, and produced revolutionary devices, such as pulse oximeters, arrhythmia analysis, low-invasive blood volume monitoring and wireless patient monitoring. For more information, visit us.nihonkohden.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006048/en/