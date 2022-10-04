Five Nominees Chosen for Iowa Court of Appeals Vacancy

Thirteen Iowans applied with the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy on the Iowa Court of Appeals that occurred following the appointment of Justice David May to the Iowa Supreme Court.

The nominating commission met Monday, October 2, 2022, to interview the applicants for the vacancy. Following the interviews, the commission deliberated and selected a slate of five nominees from the group of applicants and delivered the slate to the Governor. The nominees selected are:

Tyler Buller, Johnston

Judge Alan Heavens, Garnavillo

Judge Patrick McElyea, Davenport

William Miller, Des Moines

Judge Amy Moore, Ames

The governor has thirty (30) days in which to appoint the new judge.

The 17-member commission is composed of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa, and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate. The names of the commissioners are on the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commissions website.