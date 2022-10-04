Submit Release
CBP Officers Seize $190K Worth of Cocaine

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border crossing in downtown El Paso, seized 17.95 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $190K.

Paso Del Norte port of entry cocaine load.

“Our CBP Officers continue to be ever vigilant and dedicated to the border security mission,” said Port Director Ray Provencio. “We continue to serve our community by reducing the availability of narcotics and disrupting unlawful activity.”

The seizure took place on Sept. 28, when a 20-year-old female, Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle where a non-intrusive (x-ray) scan resulted in the detection of anomalies. A thorough examination led CBP officers to the discovery of multiple packages hidden within the vehicle with a weight of 17.95 pounds of cocaine.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents to face charges in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

