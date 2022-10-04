Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol prevent a drug smuggling attempt

 

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotic smuggling attempt north of Laredo, Texas.

On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles into a vehicle. Agents responded to the area and encountered the vehicle near the banks of the Rio Grande. Several individuals fled the area back across the river into Mexico. 

Agents recovered and seized four bundles that tested positive for marijuana. The bundles had an approximate weight of 253.53 pounds and a value of $202,824. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

