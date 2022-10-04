CBP Officers Seize over $300,000 in Methamphetamine at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $328,406 worth of alleged methamphetamine this weekend.

“In an effort to secure our nation’s borders, as this narcotics seizure clearly illustrates, CBP has implemented enforcement strategies that have furthered the disruption of dangerous drugs entering the country,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 36 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Sunday, October 2, when a CBP officer assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge referred a passenger vehicle for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a physical examination of the vehicle resulting in the discovery of 46 packages containing a total of nearly 36 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $328,406.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested the driver and have initiated a criminal investigation.

