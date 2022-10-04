Submit Release
Smugglers Use ATV to Transport Migrants

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested 11 migrants after encountering an abandoned All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), and engaging in a vehicle pursuit over the weekend.

Just before midnight on October 1, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station camera operator observed an ATV transporting multiple subjects north from the Rio Grande near Escobares. Responding agents encountered the ATV abandoned after it struck a ranch gate. Agents searched the surrounding brush and apprehended five subjects illegally present in the U.S. The migrants were evaluated and were uninjured.

Abandoned ATV discovered by Border Patrol agents at ranch gate near Escobares, Texas

A few hours later on October 2, RGV agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Toyota Highlander near the Brooks County rest area. Agents activated their emergency lights, the driver veered off the road striking several small trees prior to coming to a stop. Multiple subjects were observed exiting the vehicle and scattered into nearby brush. Six migrants were apprehended, but the driver was not located.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

