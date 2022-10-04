Submit Release
Governor applauds president’s signature of critical funding for New Mexicans impacted by Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fires

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday celebrated the final passage and enactment of $2.5 billion in federal funding to support New Mexico residents and business owners impacted by this year’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fires. The funding is included in a Continuing Resolution that extends the operational funding of the federal government and was signed by President Biden today.

The governor issued the following statement:

“It’s official – $2.5 billion in critical funding will soon be on its way to New Mexico families and businesses affected by the Hermit’s Peak and Calf Canyon fires. For months I have pushed the federal government to take additional responsibility for the fires they set and make New Mexicans whole, and I am proud to have worked hand in hand with our state’s congressional delegation to make this day a reality.

“New Mexicans have shown their resiliency and strength time and time again over these past months, and now they will receive the financial support they deserve from the federal government who caused these devastating fires. I will continue to fight for the quick and effective delivery of these relief funds to the New Mexico families and businesses whose lives and livelihoods have been so egregiously impacted by the Forest Service’s negligence.

“I am deeply grateful to the members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation and to the Senate and House leadership for including this critical relief funding in the Continuing Resolution. I thank President Biden for his signature today and the administration’s ongoing support for New Mexicans.”

