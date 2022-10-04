CBP Officers Arrest Senior Citizen Sought on Sex Abuse of Child Charges

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta border crossing apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for sex abuse of child continuous – victim under 14.

“While CBP officers process thousands of law abiding citizens every day without incident, our thorough process will identify and stop those who are being sought by law enforcement for any number of alleged offenses,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez.

On Oct. 2, CBP officers encountered a 68-year-old male, Lawful Permanent Resident, arriving from Mexico in a vehicle. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant out of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas, Texas.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

The arrest was one of 24 NCIC fugitive apprehensions made by area CBP officers during the last week. Those taken into custody were being sought on a variety of charges to include assault and dangerous drugs.