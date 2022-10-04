Submit Release
CBP Officers Seize $288K in Unreported Currency at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers working outbound operations at the Camino Real International Bridge II, seized over $288,000 in unreported currency in one enforcement action.  

“This seizure is a direct reflection of our continuous commitment to enforce federal currency reporting requirements, all while continuing to enforce the laws that keep America safe,” said Acting Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Camino Real International Bridge II when officers assigned to outbound operations selected a 2019 Chevrolet Trax traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle was driven by a 33-year-old male United States citizen accompanied by a 23-year-old female Mexican citizen. Upon a non-intrusive inspection system examination and physical inspection of the vehicle and all belongings, packages containing $288,755 in undeclared currency were discovered. 

The currency and vehicle were seized by CBP. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and passenger and have initiated a criminal investigation.

Individuals are permitted to carry any amount of currency or monetary instruments into or out of the U.S., however, if the quantity is more than $10,000, they will need to report it to CBP. “Money” means monetary instruments and includes U.S. or foreign coins currently in circulation, currency, travelers’ checks in any form, money orders, and negotiable instruments or investment securities in bearer form. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

