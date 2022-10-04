San Diego Field Office Continues to Make Major Busts Seized over $4.1M the week of 18 – 24 of September

On September 24, CBP officers seized 31 package of fentanyl pills, weighing 65.25 pounds, from a male driver at the Calexico West port of entry.



SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the San Diego Field Office continues to make major busts totaling over $4.1 million worth at its ports of entry. Eleven significant seizures on the week of September 18 to the 24.

CBP officers at the ports of entry used K-9 teams and imaging systems to discover the following:

• September 18, CBP officers seized two firearms, four magazines, and 205 rounds of ammunition from a male driver and female passenger at the San Ysidro port of entry.

• September 18, CBP officers seized 105 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 157.41 pounds, and four packages of fentanyl, weighing 10.27 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry.

• September 19, CBP officers seized five bottles of pesticides, prohibited in the U.S., from a male driver and female passenger at the San Ysidro port of entry.

• September 20, CBP officers seized six packages of methamphetamine, weighing 53.44 pounds, from a female driver, SENTRI holder, at the San Ysidro port of entry.

• September 21, CBP officers seized 56 packages of fentanyl, weighing 74.03 pounds, and five packages of methamphetamine, weighing 6.17 pounds, from a female driver at the Calexico East port of entry.

• September 22, CBP officers seized 140 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 144.09 pounds, from a female driver at the Otay Mesa port of entry.

• September 23, CBP officers seized one package of methamphetamine, weighing 5.20 pounds, from a male driver, SENTRI holder, at the San Ysidro port of entry.

• September 23, CBP officers seized eight packages of cocaine, weighing 21.25 pounds, three packages of fentanyl pills, weighing 7.23 pounds, and two packages of fentanyl powder, weighing 9.35 pounds, from a male driver and female passenger, at the Otay Mesa port of entry.

• September 23, CBP officers seized five packages of methamphetamine, weighing 23.24 pounds, three packages of fentanyl powder, weighing 24.65 pounds, and two packages of fentanyl pills, weighing 16.98 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry.

• September 24, CBP officers seized 31 package of fentanyl pills, weighing 65.25 pounds, from a male driver at the Calexico West port of entry.

• September 24, CBP officers seized ten packages of methamphetamine, weighing 54.01 pounds, from a female driver, SENTRI holder, at the San Ysidro port of entry.

The methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine have a combined estimated street value of $4.1 million.

All occupants were turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further processing.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, pesticides, guns, magazines, ammunition and vehicles.

CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. Those statistics can be found here: CBP-enforcement-statistics

