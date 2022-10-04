Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,689 in the last 365 days.

San Diego Field Office Continues to Make Major Busts Seized over $4.1M the week of 18 – 24 of September

On September 24, CBP officers seized 31 package of fentanyl pills, weighing 65.25 pounds, from a male driver at the Calexico West port of entry.


SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the San Diego Field Office continues to make major busts totaling over $4.1 million worth at its ports of entry.  Eleven significant seizures on the week of September 18 to the 24.

CBP officers at the ports of entry used K-9 teams and imaging systems to discover the following:

•    September 18, CBP officers seized two firearms, four magazines, and 205 rounds of ammunition from a male driver and female passenger at the San Ysidro port of entry.
•    September 18, CBP officers seized 105 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 157.41 pounds, and four packages of fentanyl, weighing 10.27 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry.
•    September 19, CBP officers seized five bottles of pesticides, prohibited in the U.S., from a male driver and female passenger at the San Ysidro port of entry.
•    September 20, CBP officers seized six packages of methamphetamine, weighing 53.44 pounds, from a female driver, SENTRI holder, at the San Ysidro port of entry.
•    September 21, CBP officers seized 56 packages of fentanyl, weighing 74.03 pounds, and five packages of methamphetamine, weighing 6.17 pounds, from a female driver at the Calexico East port of entry.
•    September 22, CBP officers seized 140 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 144.09 pounds, from a female driver at the Otay Mesa port of entry.
•    September 23, CBP officers seized one package of methamphetamine, weighing 5.20 pounds, from a male driver, SENTRI holder, at the San Ysidro port of entry.
•    September 23, CBP officers seized eight packages of cocaine, weighing 21.25 pounds, three packages of fentanyl pills, weighing 7.23 pounds, and two packages of fentanyl powder, weighing 9.35 pounds, from a male driver and female passenger, at the Otay Mesa port of entry.
•    September 23, CBP officers seized five packages of methamphetamine, weighing 23.24 pounds, three packages of fentanyl powder, weighing 24.65 pounds, and two packages of fentanyl pills, weighing 16.98 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry.
•    September 24, CBP officers seized 31 package of fentanyl pills, weighing 65.25 pounds, from a male driver at the Calexico West port of entry.
•    September 24, CBP officers seized ten packages of methamphetamine, weighing 54.01 pounds, from a female driver, SENTRI holder, at the San Ysidro port of entry.

The methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine have a combined estimated street value of $4.1 million.

All occupants were turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further processing. 

CBP officers seized the narcotics, pesticides, guns, magazines, ammunition and vehicles.

CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.  Those statistics can be found here: CBP-enforcement-statistics
 

You just read:

San Diego Field Office Continues to Make Major Busts Seized over $4.1M the week of 18 – 24 of September

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.