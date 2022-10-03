Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on October 12 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 3, 2022) – The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) will meet on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning MHIB initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors.
This meeting is open to the public.
For more information or to RSVP, please contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or 240-344-0000.
