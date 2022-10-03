Submit Release
CWD detected in new Wyoming deer hunt area

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Wyoming’s Deer Hunt Area 155.

10/3/2022 9:17:08 PM

Jackson - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Wyoming’s Deer Hunt Area 155. The disease was detected in a hunter-harvest buck mule deer in September.

Deer Hunt Area 155 is in the Jackson Region and is bordered by two areas that previously detected CWD in deer. In 2019, CWD was verified in Hunt Area 152 to the south, and in 2018 CWD was found in Grand Teton National Park to the northwest.  

To ensure hunters are informed, Game and Fish announces when CWD is found in a new hunt area. The Centers for Disease Control recommends hunters do not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.

Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease as well as evaluate future management actions for deer and elk. A map of CWD endemic areas is available on the Game and Fish website. The disease is 100% fatal to deer, elk and moose that have been infected. In 2021, Game and Fish personnel tested 6,947 CWD lymph node samples from deer and elk— primarily submitted by hunters —  and continue to evaluate new recommendations for trying to manage the disease. 

Please visit the Game and Fish website for more information on chronic wasting disease testing, transmission and regulations on transportation and disposal of carcasses.

(Sara DiRienzo, (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov); Mark Gocke (mark.gocke@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

