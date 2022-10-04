COVRPRICE / COLLECTORZ.COM PARTNER TO BRING COMIC COLLECTORS UNPRECEDENTED TRACKING OF COLLECTIONS VALUE IN REAL-TIME
COVRPRICE AND COLLECTORZ.COM ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP BRINGING COMIC COLLECTORS UNPRECEDENTED CONTROL AND TRACKING OF THEIR COMIC COLLECTIONS VALUE IN REAL-TIMENEW YORK, NY, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVRPRICE – a comic book collection management system and the leading pricing guide for real time collectible comic book values, and COLLECTORZ.COM – a leading comic book collection resource, are teaming up to offer comic collectors unprecedented control and tracking of their comic book collections in real time. This unique partnership integrates COVRPRICE’s proprietary algorithm, which calculates accurate, current price values for raw and graded comics directly into your favorite CLZ comic cataloging tool (the CLZ Comics mobile app or the Comic Connect web-based software).
COVRPRICE.COM is the ultimate resource for comic book collectors. With services including collection management, content news, fan-favorite weekly market reports, and price guides for almost ONE MILLION comics, COVRPRICE attracts casual and serious collectors alike with the most up-to-date comic book price guide on the market. Pulling from real sales data across multiple online marketplaces, COVRPRICE uses real-world sales data to let members know what everything in their comic collection is worth, based on the condition their comics are in.
“COVRPRICE is proud to announce its partnership with CLZ. This provides CLZ members with accurate price values and provides COVRPRICE members the ability to access their collection throughout CLZ’s mobile-based apps. Alwin and Sytske have already proven to be fantastic partners, with a relationship that will only continue to flourish.” - Co-Founders John Sulaitis and Matt DeVoe
“We love being able to add reliable and up-to-date comic values into our software. We’re thrilled to work on this integration with the knowledgeable and passionate team at COVRPRICE and can’t wait to show the results.” - Founder Alwin Hoogerdijk and his wife, Sytske Hermans
COLLECTORZ.com (CLZ) is the longest-running collection database software (since 1996!), with over 26 years of satisfied collectors! CLZ allows you to easily catalog your movies, books, music, comics, and games from your phone, tablet, or computer, seamlessly cloud-syncing data between them. The CLZ mobile apps feature a built-in barcode scanner, so you can add collectibles directly to your database by scanning their barcodes with your device camera.
To get the values in the CLZ app customers will need a subscription to the COVRPRICE “UNLIMITED” plan, which is US $6.95 per month or, when paid yearly, US $60 per year ($5/month). Customers will also need active subscriptions for CLZ tool ($14.95 per year for the CLZ mobile app, $29.95 per year for the Connect software).
Those interested in learning more about COVRPRICE can meet and get hands-on Demos from Co-Founders John Sulaitis and Matt DeVoe at Booth #3118 at New York Comic Con from October 6th to 9th at Javits Center in New York City
