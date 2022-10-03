Maryland State Department of Education and Partners to Announce the 2022–23 Maryland Teacher of the Year

October 3, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:=

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

410-767-0486

Maryland State Department of Education and Partners to

Announce the 2022–23 Maryland Teacher of the Year

Announcement Will Occur on MPT2 on Thursday, October 6 at 8 p.m. ET

BALTIMORE, MD (October 3, 2022) – Join the Maryland State Department of Education and partners for the 32nd annual celebration of the Maryland Teacher of the Year program on Maryland Public Television’s MPT2. Tune in on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 8 p.m. as the State of Maryland celebrates our 24 local Teachers of the Year. From this group, seven finalists were selected by a panel of judges last month. In a surprise announcement, one of the seven finalists will be named the 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year.

The Maryland Teacher of the Year program recognizes outstanding elementary, middle and high school teachers who are excellent instructors and education leaders in their schools and communities.

MPT2 – in Maryland, Southern PA, and the Washington area:

Channel 799 – Comcast

Channel 478 – Verizon Fios

Over the air (using an antenna) or see local listings:

Annapolis 22.2

Frederick 62.2

Hagerstown 31.2

Oakland 36.2

Owings Mills 67.2

Salisbury 28.2

This event also will also be livestreamed at 8 p.m. at mpt.org/toy.

# # #

Media Advisory_Maryland Teacher of the Year Annoucement