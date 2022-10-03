Additional Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 11:00 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects was involved in a verbal altercation with a patron of the establishment when an employee intervened. The suspects and employee exited the establishment when one of the suspects brandished a handgun. The suspect pointed the handgun in the direction of the employee. The suspects then fled the scene.

Previously, on Friday, June 10, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, a 32 year-old male, of Bethesda, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

On Friday, September 30, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18 year-old Dawud Aubrey Drayton, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

