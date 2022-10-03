Submit Release
Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for October 2022

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for October 2022. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for October is approximately 19% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $23.56 or 9% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh)
Residential 18.190
Commercial 17.980
Industrial 17.616
Farm (Includes REA) 18.030
Irrigation 17.380
Oil & Gas 17.592
Lighting 15.183

 

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .


Estefania Joy
Direct Energy Regulated Services
832-588-3634
news@directenergy.com

