Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For October 2022

October 3, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $329.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of October. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.

"Millions of Texans are able to lead healthier lives because of these SNAP benefits provided by HHSC," said Governor Abbott. "By extending emergency SNAP benefits for October, these families will continue having access to nutritious food so that they can grow and thrive."

"HHSC is proud to continue helping Texans who need a helping hand put food on their table," said Texas HHSC Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by October 31.

The emergency October allotments are in addition to the more than $8.2 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.