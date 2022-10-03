Submit Release
Inspiring entrepreneurs Asiyah Cosom and Deborah Frew render selfless services at the The New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ Resuscitate Conference

Local pastor's wife, author and speaker Natasha Tupper of New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ hosted a women's conference called the Resuscitate Conference this past weekend.

The conference, hosted at the well appointed Watermark Country Club of Grand Rapids, had several impact sponsors including Deborah Frew of Beautified Nailz and Asiyah Cosom of P.O.E Organics LLC. Both women selflessly agreed to provide their professional services free of charge to the conference guests.

Deborah Frew, an insanely-gifted nails, makeup, and tattoo artist and shoe designer, offered free mini-makeovers for the conference guests. Despite being a sought-after professional woman in her field, Deborah sacrificed her time and expertise to provide resources for members of a local church. ''I love to uplift and be positive for other women,'' Deborah said. 

Asiyah Cosom, on her part, stepped out of her comfort zone and did her first impact speech about her journey with breast cancer. Not only did she share her journey, but she also vowed to share her expertise and sponsor the conference guests with free hair care services.

Asiyah is the owner of Paradise On Earth, P.O.E Organics LLC. Asiyah deals in Reconstruction Silk Collection luxurious natural hair care products. Her company promotes healthy growing natural hair and provides silk press throughout Grand Rapids. ''Our products are made with natural ingredients proven to strengthen and grow your tresses while protecting your natural curls from heat damage. Come and experience Paradise On Earth!'' she said.

MI. Attorney, Urenia Ricks-Johnson was also present at the conference as an impact sponsor. 

The host of the Resuscitate Conference, Natasha Tupper, was delighted with the selfless services of the conference's impact sponsors. full of excitement and gratitude, Natasha revealed she'll sponsor her guests by offering no-cost book publishing services through her urban nonprofit publishing house, Polished Perspective Publishing House.

Rev. Deidric Tupper, the church's pastor paid the conference guests a surprise visit at the close of the conference.  The New Faith Temple COGIC is known for their community outreach and activism.  They offer summer camp, after school tutoring, food giveaways, and retail partner community stores all at no-cost.  The added resources of the conference's impact partners was a welcomed act of kindness.

"If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it." - Margaret Fuller

Media Contact
Company Name: New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ
Contact Person: Rev. Deidric I. Tupper
Email: Send Email
Phone: 6162456378
Address:1701 Kalamazoo Ave. SE
City: Grand Rapids
State: MI
Country: United States
Website: https://www.nftcogicgr.com

 

