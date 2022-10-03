Outlook on the Smart Polymers Global Market to 2027 - Featuring BASF, Evonik Industries, Merck and Spintech Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Polymers Market Size & Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Smart polymers are also referred as intelligent materials or stimuli responsive products. It has various unique properties such as good responsiveness, phase separation, electrical properties, permeability, and electrical change in response to small variation in environmental conditions.

They are widely used in various industry verticals such as Biomedical & Biotechnology, Textiles, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, and Others.

Market Drivers

Rise in demand for environment adaptable materials in textile, automotive, electrical & electronics, nuclear energy, and biochemical & biotechnology is expected to propel the global smart polymers market growth. Furthermore, continuous development in smart textile industry will positively influence the market growth. Also, increase in need for efficient drug delivery systems will propel the global smart polymers market growth.

Moreover, increase in awareness about the environment compatible product use for long term sustainability across automotive, textile, electronics, and energy sector is likely to drive the market growth during this forecast timeline. The smart polymers are gaining popularity due to its ability to self heal in event of any damage which is expected to boost the demand for smart polymers in market.

Market Restraints

The high cost of technology development and polymer production is the market restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global smart polymers market growth. Further, increase in concerns related to the use of smart polymers will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Smart Polymers Market is segmented into type such as Physical Stimuli Responsive Polymers (Thermo-Responsive Polymers, Photo-Responsive Polymers, Pressure Responsive Polymers, and Electro active & Magnetically-Responsive Polymers), Chemical Stimuli Responsive Polymers, and Biological Stimuli Responsive Polymers. Further, market is segmented into end use industry such as Biomedical & Biotechnology, Textiles, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, and Others.

Also, Global Smart Polymers Market is segmented five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Merck Group, Advanced Polymer Materials Inc., Spintech LLC, SMP Technologies Inc, and NEI Corporation

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Smart Polymers Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Smart Polymers Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Smart Polymers Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Smart Polymers Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Smart Polymers Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Physical Stimuli Responsive Polymers

5.3.1.1 Thermo-Responsive Polymers

5.3.1.2 Photo-Responsive Polymers

5.3.1.3 Pressure-Responsive Polymers

5.3.1.4 Electro active & Magnetically- Responsive Polymers

5.3.2 Chemical Stimuli Responsive Polymers

5.3.3 Biological Stimuli Responsive Polymers

6 Global Smart Polymers Market, By End Use Industry

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End Use Industry

6.2 Global Smart Polymers Market Share Analysis, By End Use Industry

6.3 Global Smart Polymers Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry

6.3.1 Biomedical & Biotechnology

6.3.2 Textiles

6.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

6.3.4 Automotive

6.3.5 Others

7 Global Smart Polymers Market, By Region

7.1 Global Smart Polymers Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Smart Polymers Market Size and Forecast, By Region

8 North America Smart Polymers Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Smart Polymers Market Share Analysis, By Type

8.3 North America Smart Polymers Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry

8.4 North America Smart Polymers Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 U.S

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico

9 Europe Smart Polymers Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Smart Polymers Market Share Analysis, By Type

9.3 Europe Smart Polymers Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry

9.4 Europe Smart Polymers Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4 Rest of Europe

10 Asia Pacific Smart Polymers Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Smart Polymers Market Share Analysis, By Type

10.3 Asia Pacific Smart Polymers Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry

10.4 Asia Pacific Smart Polymers Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11 Latin America Smart Polymers Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Smart Polymers Market Share Analysis, By Type

11.3 Latin America Smart Polymers Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry

11.4 Latin America Smart Polymers Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12 Middle East Smart Polymers Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Smart Polymers Market Share Analysis, By Type

12.3 Middle East Smart Polymers Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry

12.4 Middle East Smart Polymers Market Size and Forecast, By Country

13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies

14 Company Profiles

14.1 BASF SE

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Offerings

14.1.3 Key Financials

14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.1.5 Key Market Developments

14.1.6 Key Strategies

14.2 The Lubrizol Corporation

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Offerings

14.2.3 Key Financials

14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.2.5 Key Market Developments

14.2.6 Key Strategies

14.3 The DOW Chemical Company

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Offerings

14.3.3 Key Financials

14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.3.5 Key Market Developments

14.3.6 Key Strategies

14.4 Evonik Industries AG

14.4.1 Overview

14.4.2 Offerings

14.4.3 Key Financials

14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.4.5 Key Market Developments

14.4.6 Key Strategies

14.5 Merck Group

14.5.1 Overview

14.5.2 Offerings

14.5.3 Key Financials

14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.5.5 Key Market Developments

14.5.6 Key Strategies

14.6 Advanced Polymer Materials Inc

14.6.1 Overview

14.6.2 Offerings

14.6.3 Key Financials

14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.6.5 Key Market Developments

14.6.6 Key Strategies

14.7 Spintech LLC

14.7.1 Overview

14.7.2 Offerings

14.7.3 Key Financials

14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.7.5 Key Market Developments

14.7.6 Key Strategies

14.8 SMP Technologies Inc

14.8.1 Overview

14.8.2 Offerings

14.8.3 Key Financials

14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.8.5 Key Market Developments

14.8.6 Key Strategies

14.9 NEI Corporation

14.9.1 Overview

14.9.2 Offerings

14.9.3 Key Financials

14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.9.5 Key Market Developments

14.9.6 Key Strategies

