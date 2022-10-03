Storypod Announces Licensing Agreement with Highlights to Expand Its Children's Library with Read-Along Audio Board Books and Card Sets

The maker of the screen-free, smart audio system partners with the acclaimed children's magazine to bring beloved characters to young learners in a new, engaging format.

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Storypod announces the latest addition to its audio library, partnering with the iconic, award-winning children's magazine, Highlights, to create interactive, activity-based card sets and engaging board books for children ages two to five.

The licensing agreement includes nearly 100 Highlights titles incorporated into five read-along audio board books and six audio card sets. The Storypod audio system makes learning fun, interactive and learning centric. Its special speaker captures kids' imagination and brings stories to life in a screen-free format.

The partnership opens up doors for product development for both parties, with card sets a new category developed by Storypod and audio learning a first-time format for Highlights. Colorful illustrations and popular stories transform into high-quality, imagination-inspiring audio with life lessons for home, school, and play, emphasizing Highlights' fun and educational content.

"We are thrilled to join hands with Highlights to bring its cherished stories to a new generation of young learners," said Daniel Buelhoff, founder of Storypod. "We all grew up reading its timeless tales and were entertained by the amazing storytelling in each magazine. To transform these beloved stories and characters, including The Timbertoes and Spot the Dog, into beautifully sound-designed audio adventures and interactive activities is a privilege we take seriously. We are confident that this will expand how kids learn in today's world by further building vocabulary and listening comprehension."

For more than 75 years, Highlights has helped children and families grow into curious, creative, caring and confident learners through magazines, puzzles, books, gifts, and now, audio learning with the help of Storypod. "Highlights exists to help children become their best selves and we do this by publishing content and creating experiences that engage, delight, and foster joyful learning," said Kent Johnson, CEO of Highlights. "I'm so proud of this exciting partnership with Storypod. It gives us the opportunity to reach more children in an innovative and engaging way."

Each Highlights Card Set features "Read with Highlights" material focusing on a theme or central message and triggers a different audio experience once tapped on the Storypod. For example, Highlights Card Set: Routines teaches necessary routines to get kids through each day, making these activities less overwhelming, such as getting ready for school and riding the bus for the first time.

The board books will also include content engagement questions answered through buttons on the device that allow little ones to engage and learn. In The Timbertoes Family Teamwork board book, the story models spending time together and working as a family. These fundamental family values are part of Highlights' mission to create caring individuals.

About Storypod:

Storypod is on a mission to help screen-conscious parents raise intelligent and healthy kids through the power of audio play. Storypod invites families on a fun, screen-free journey with its smart audio play system for storytelling, learning and literacy.

About Highlights:

Highlights is a global media brand dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring, and confident through engaging content and experiences that are focused on nurturing and developing the whole child. Highlights reaches children 0-12 with its most popular magazines and books, and on multi-media digital experiences, toys/games, podcast, parenting site, apparel, gear, and activity-based products, and more. Connect with Highlights at: Highlights.com, Instagram, Facebook, HighlightsKids.com, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

