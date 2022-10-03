Submit Release
JENCAP GROUP ACQUIRES TARHEEL INSURANCE SERVICES, INC., Brings Enhanced Capabilities to Workers' Compensation Division

Jencap Group LLC (Jencap) announced today that it has agreed to acquire the assets of Tarheel Insurance Services, Inc. (Tarheel), a full-service specialty Workers' Compensation wholesale brokerage based in Statesville, NC. Tarheel will operate under the auspices of the Jencap Insurance Services Inc. (JCIS) division.

Bruce Peddle, President of JCIS, stated, "Tarheel provides strong carrier relationships, a small business niche, and geographic expansion that strategically complements Jencap's existing Workers' Compensation capabilities."

"Tarheel's vision has always been clear - to give our agency partners the most competitive position on their Workers' Compensation insurance needs," said Robert Griffin, Managing Partner at Tarheel. "Being part of Jencap expands our geographic reach, significantly amplifies our market access, and enhances the range of industry-leading, value-added solutions that we can deliver to our retail agents and brokers."

About Tarheel Insurance Services, Inc.
Founded in 2005, Tarheel Insurance Services is a full-service wholesale brokerage firm that provides specialized Workers' Compensation insurance solutions to retail agents. Our commitment is to provide competitive rates, industry expertise, and professional staff that is conversant in every facet of the Workers' Compensation industry. Tarheel's office is located in Statesville, NC. For more information, visit: TarheelIns.com.

About Jencap Group
Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 20,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit: JencapGroup.com.

