Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,135 in the last 365 days.

New eastbound I-10 travel lane opens in the Southeast Valley

PHOENIX-Motorists in the Southeast Valley will likely notice a smoother and more efficient commute on eastbound Interstate 10, as the Arizona Department of Transportation has increased the number of travel lanes south of Baseline Road in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Since last fall, crews have been working to widen eastbound I-10 on the outside, and get the new roadway paved and striped. That work wrapped up early this morning, bringing the lane count on eastbound I-10 to five general purpose lanes, one high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane and an auxiliary lane between Baseline and Elliot roads, and four general purpose lanes, an HOV lane and an auxiliary lane from Elliot Road to the project’s southern boundary near Chandler Boulevard. The fifth lane between Baseline and Elliot roads will accommodate drivers who are merging onto eastbound I-10 from the US-60.

“Opening the new eastbound travel lanes early in the life of this massive project provides tremendous value to thousands of motorists. We are delighted we could make it happen and improve the afternoon and evening commute home for so many of our customers in Guadalupe, Tempe, Chandler and other areas of the Southeast Valley,” said ADOT Director John Halikowski. “We know this project is highly impactful in other areas of I-10, the US 60 and State Route 143. Opening up new travel lanes is one way we’re striving to reduce the projects’ impacts for at least some motorists in the project area.”

Additional improvement work in this section of the project - such as widening both westbound I-10 and the Guadalupe Road bridge to improve the Sun Circle Trail - is continuing. Crews will work behind the concrete barrier, limiting the need for highway restrictions or closures. 

ADOT reminds motorists to slow down and use caution in the work zone. The maximum posted speed limit is 55 mph even when workers are not present.

#  #  #

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here. 

 

You just read:

New eastbound I-10 travel lane opens in the Southeast Valley

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.