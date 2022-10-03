New eastbound I-10 travel lane opens in the Southeast Valley

PHOENIX-Motorists in the Southeast Valley will likely notice a smoother and more efficient commute on eastbound Interstate 10, as the Arizona Department of Transportation has increased the number of travel lanes south of Baseline Road in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Since last fall, crews have been working to widen eastbound I-10 on the outside, and get the new roadway paved and striped. That work wrapped up early this morning, bringing the lane count on eastbound I-10 to five general purpose lanes, one high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane and an auxiliary lane between Baseline and Elliot roads, and four general purpose lanes, an HOV lane and an auxiliary lane from Elliot Road to the project’s southern boundary near Chandler Boulevard. The fifth lane between Baseline and Elliot roads will accommodate drivers who are merging onto eastbound I-10 from the US-60.

“Opening the new eastbound travel lanes early in the life of this massive project provides tremendous value to thousands of motorists. We are delighted we could make it happen and improve the afternoon and evening commute home for so many of our customers in Guadalupe, Tempe, Chandler and other areas of the Southeast Valley,” said ADOT Director John Halikowski. “We know this project is highly impactful in other areas of I-10, the US 60 and State Route 143. Opening up new travel lanes is one way we’re striving to reduce the projects’ impacts for at least some motorists in the project area.”

Additional improvement work in this section of the project - such as widening both westbound I-10 and the Guadalupe Road bridge to improve the Sun Circle Trail - is continuing. Crews will work behind the concrete barrier, limiting the need for highway restrictions or closures.

ADOT reminds motorists to slow down and use caution in the work zone. The maximum posted speed limit is 55 mph even when workers are not present.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.