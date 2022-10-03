Submit Release
North Carolina Judicial Branch Employees Recognized at Certified Public Manger Program Commencement Event

Public sector employees from state agencies and local governments were recognized today for completing the rigorous North Carolina Certified Public Manager® Program (CPM) during the program’s first in-person commencement ceremony since the pandemic. Congratulations to North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) employees Soumajit Ghosh and  Kathryn Wall Hair who actually graduated in 2020 and were honored at that time during an informal virtual ceremony due to COVID-19. The two were formally recognized at today's in-person ceremony. 

Read the full press release from the North Carolina Office of State Human Resources. 

