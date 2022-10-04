Award Winning Director Brian Connors’s Mockumentary ‘Senior Entourage’ to Screen in Cranford, NJ Sunday, Oct 9th

Senior Entourage Poster Ed Asner Helen Reddy Ed Asner, Unscripted Poster Brian Connors

Reddy’s last film, ‘Senior Entourage’, starring Ed Asner, Marion Ross, Charlie Robinson, and Mark Rydell is coming to The Cranford Theater.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The unscripted, improvised, free-wheeling ‘Senior Entourage’ is a comedy about nothing with the feel of Seinfeld for Seniors. The mockumentary revolves around a filmmaker crafting a movie starring an improvising senior cast behind the scenes. The result is a wacky and wild feature-length comedy.

The madcap cast ranges from nine to ninety years old and features a number of entertainment legends.

Grammy Award winner, Helen Reddy, is probably best known for her smash ‘I Am Woman’. The song became synonymous with the feminist movement in the 1970s and the signature song for the Australian-born singer. She died on September 29, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Multi-Emmy Award winner, Ed Asner was a prolific, supporting actor throughout the 1960s and 1970s. He headed the Screen Actors Guild and, later in life, did extensive work for radio, video games, and animated programs. He even voiced the character ‘Carl Fredricksen’ in Pixar’s ‘Up’. He passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 91 on August 29, 2021.

Beloved Actress Marion Ross is probably best known for her role as ‘Marion Cunningham’ in the long-running television show ‘Happy Days’. The role brought her two Emmy Award nominations and made her a household name. Over the years, Marion Ross has accumulated many dozens of credits starring in television movies and series. ‘Senior Entourage’ is one of her most recent.

Charlie Robinson starred in productions starting in the early seventies with roles in everything from an uncredited role in ‘Apocalypse Now’ to the series Night Court and NCIS. His appearance in ‘Senior Entourage’ is among his last. He died at age 75 on July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Mark Rydell is both an actor and director with roles dating back to the early 1960s in everything from ‘The Virginian’ and ‘Gunsmoke’ to director for the Oscar-winning ‘On Golden Pond’ starring Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn.

Finally, ‘Senior Entourage’ is directed by Brian Connors. He’s been acting since the mid-1980s with roles in a variety of productions from Hallmark's Hidden Gems, McFarland USA, Law and Order’ to ‘Senior Entourage’.

The hilarious mockumentary, ‘Senior Entourage’, will be shown:

Sunday

October 9th

10 am Eastern

The Cranford Theater

25 North Avenue West

Cranford, NJ

07016

Limited Free Seats are available for guests who RSVP with Eventbrite at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/senior-entourage-ed-asner-unscripted-screenings-tickets-430315885397

Shortly after the showing of ‘Senior Entourage’, ‘Ed Asner, Unscripted’ will be offered. In it, Ed Asner reminisces about some of his favorite stars and indie projects which were lesser known but no less dear to his artistic soul. It also stars Dan Lauria & Ernest Harden Jr., plus Alessandra Salvi. The production is directed by Brian Connors.

‘Ed Asner, Unscripted’ will be shown at 11:30 am Eastern.