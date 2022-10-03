Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Lexington County, Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Spartanburg County, and Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Richland County; Five Dogs Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 3, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that three wild animal specimens have tested positive for rabies.

The first was a raccoon found near Vansant Road and Rock N Creek Road in Leesville, S.C. It was submitted on September 28, 2022, and tested positive for rabies on September 29, 2022. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

A second raccoon, found near Pine Knot Road and Collett Drive in Blythewood, S.C., was submitted for testing on September 29, 2022, and tested positive for rabies on September 30, 2022. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The third animal, a skunk, found near Clarendon Court and Carolina Oaks Drive in Chesnee, S.C., was submitted to the Public Health Lab for rabies testing on September 29, 2022, and tested positive for rabies on September 30, 2022. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. "To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with either of these raccoons, this skunk, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 or the Spartanburg office at (864) 596-3327 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. The Lexington County raccoon is the sixth animal in that county to test positive for rabies, the Spartanburg County skunk is the first animal in that county to test positive for rabies, and the Richland County raccoon is the third animal in that county to test positive for rabies in 2022. There have been 63 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina, seven were in Lexington County, five were in Spartanburg County, and eleven were in Richland County.

Contact information for your local Environmental Affairs Health offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.

