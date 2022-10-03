DAQ Issues Synthetic Minor Air Quality Permit to Carolina Poultry Power

Raleigh

Oct 3, 2022

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued an air quality permit to Carolina Poultry Power RG3, LLC, a biomass-to-energy facility in La Grange, Lenoir County.

The synthetic minor air quality permit issued today followed an extensive 60-day public engagement period during which DAQ solicited public comments and advertised a draft of the air permit in local English and Spanish media. The Division also conducted outreach to nearby businesses, schools, local governments and churches.

The permit allows Carolina Poultry Power to operate a boiler that will burn used poultry bedding to generate electricity, along with a lime silo used for pollution control. The facility will be classified as synthetic minor, meaning the permit contains specific conditions limiting emissions of each criteria air pollutant emissions to less than 100 tons per year, emission of the greatest potentially emitted hazardous air pollutant (HAP) to less than 10 tons per year, and total emissions of HAPs to less than 25 tons per year.

To comply with the conditions, the facility must properly operate and maintain emissions control equipment, including a multicyclone, injection control systems, fabric filters and bag filters. Atmospheric dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ shows that the facility’s emissions can comply with health-based standards.

The permit contains conditions that provide DAQ the compliance and enforcement tools necessary to ensure the facility is operating as represented in its permit application while complying with state and federal air quality regulations. The facility will be subject to unannounced compliance inspections and must follow all recordkeeping and reporting requirements.

The final permit, the final permit review and the environmental justice report are available online.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.jimenez@ncdenr.gov.