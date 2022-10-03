Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,013 in the last 365 days.

Citadel Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption of up to 891,432 Units

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that unitholders will have the opportunity to redeem up to 891,432 units of the Fund.

The annual redemption date has been set for November 29, 2022. Units will be redeemed for an amount per unit equal to net asset value less redemption costs (as contemplated in the Fund’s declaration of trust which is available on the Fund’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com). If requests for redemptions exceed 891,432 units, units will be redeemed on a pro rata basis.

In order to redeem their units, holders must deliver a redemption notice to their broker sufficiently in advance to ensure that such notice is then delivered to the Fund’s transfer agent by no later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 8, 2022. Unitholders wishing to participate in the redemption should contact their brokers if they have any questions about how to provide a redemption notice.

Units tendered for this redemption will be entitled to receive the October 2022 distribution which, as previously announced, will be paid on November 15, 2022.

On or about December 7, 2022, the Fund will announce the annual redemption price and the Fund expects to pay the redemption proceeds to redeeming unitholders on or before December 20, 2022.

For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call Artemis Investment Management’s investor relations line at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Citadel Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption of up to 891,432 Units

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.