Therapy Training Institute Launches Course That Addresses The COVID-19 Mental Health Crisis
COUNSELING IN THE POST COVID-19 ERA: How to Update Your Practice in 7 Days is enrolling now
We understand the challenges of therapists, and our training focuses on maximizing success while minimizing burnout. Therapists are able to quickly master the latest techniques and interventions.”SIDNEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Therapy Training Institute has announced a new online course that will help mental health professionals update their practices in just seven days. COUNSELING IN THE POST COVID-19 ERA: How to Update Your Practice in 7 Days, which is available now, introduces "meaning-centered" innovations that have been demonstrated to combat the increase in depression, anxiety, and stress-related disorders caused by COVID-19.
— Dr. Edward Nichols
A worldwide study with 12,243 participants, conducted in 30 countries on six continents, studied depression, stress, anxiety and stressful COVID-19 conditions (Eisenbeck, et al., 2021).
“Results indicated that meaning-centered coping was strongly associated with diminished symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression. Moreover, it moderated various relationships between vulnerability factors and markers of psychological distress, especially in the case of depression. These findings call for attention to meaning-centered coping approaches in the context of hardship, such as the current COVID-19 health crisis.”
Researchers have identified the psychological harm caused by COVID-19, particularly among vulnerable groups, including the elderly, young people, healthcare professionals, people with pre-existing mental issues, those infected with COVID-19, and homeless people and refugees. The psychological impact of the pandemic has been widespread, with many people struggling to cope with the stress and anxiety of living in a time of uncertainty. For some, the experience has been traumatic, leading to symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.
The pandemic has also exacerbated existing mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety. Healthcare professionals have been particularly affected, as they have been on the frontlines of the pandemic response. Many have experienced burnout and vicarious trauma as a result of their work. The pandemic has also significantly impacted the mental health of children and adolescents. Some studies have found that nearly one in five children are experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. The pandemic has profoundly impacted society, and its psychological consequences will be felt for years to come (https://www.spandidos-publications.com/10.3892/etm.2021.9675).
To address these critical COVID-19 mental health challenges, the Therapy Training Institute created an online certificate course that adds meaning-centered strategies to current therapies. This certification allows providers to use their current treatments with updated, evidence-based strategies demonstrated to address the specific clinical needs identified by the worldwide clinical study.
This self-paced course teaches practitioners how to update their practice in as little as seven days. It is designed for those practicing in clinics, agencies, and privately. With over 40 years of experience in clinical practice, instructor Dr. Edward Nichols is uniquely qualified to help jump-start any practice to meet today's challenges. His educational program, which is based on meaning-centered therapy, explains how to integrate this modality into current practices seamlessly and effectively.
