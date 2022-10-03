Travel Advisory Update: RIDOT to Slide New Glenbridge Avenue Bridge Into Place on Tuesday Night, One Day Earlier Than Planned

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will slide the new Glenbridge Avenue Bridge into place on Tuesday, October 4 starting at 9 p.m., one day ahead of schedule. This will require a full closure of Route 6 between the Killingly Street and Harford Avenue exits from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

RIDOT constructed a new bridge next to the old bridge in preparation for the bridge slide, a form of accelerated bridge construction that minimizes the overall disruption to traffic and the surrounding neighborhoods, limiting noise and vehicle emissions associated with much longer, conventional construction methods.

Crews finished demolition on time early Saturday morning, which also required a Route 6 closure. The same detour will be in place using Hartford Avenue. Travelers are strongly urged to find alternate routes during the closure as RIDOT expects delays. A map showing the detour as well as the detour routes for the current week-long closure of Glenbridge Avenue is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

Pedestrians will be able to cross over Route 6 through Tuesday, October 4. After 9 p.m. on Tuesday there will no access for pedestrians until the new bridge is installed. Pedestrians will be able to cross over Route 6 using the Woonasquatucket River Greenway and pedestrian bridge at Merino Park. RIDOT has done extensive outreach to the community including the area schools to inform pedestrians of the detours, and will have staff available at the project to assist pedestrians. Bilingual fliers and maps will be available to anyone trying to bypass the bridge closure.

RIDOT also will close Buttonhole Drive from Thursday, October 6 at 2 p.m. to Friday, October 7 at 1 p.m. to work on the bridge approaches.

The Glenbridge Avenue Bridge is 53 years old. Approximately 14,000 vehicles use it daily. It is part of bridge group 16A which is budgeted for $14.9 million. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This bridge replacement project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.