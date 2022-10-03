Vighter, LLC Awarded Over $1 Billion Dollar U.S. Customs and Border Protection Contract
Vighter, LLC to Provide Medical Screening Services for CBP
We are extremely honored to be selected to provide Medical Screening Services for Customs and Border Protection.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vighter has been awarded a five-year contract by The Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This contract is valued at an excess of $1 Billion dollars to provide program management and medical screening at multiple CBP stations along the Southwest Border.
— Jeremy Calvert, CEO
“We are extremely honored to be selected to provide Medical Screening Services for Customs and Border Protection. Our Vice President of Business Development, Tom Harrison, put together an amazing team of partners and we are all extremely excited to provide these critical services over the next five years,” says Jeremy Calvert, CEO at Vighter, LLC.
From 2014 to 2015 Vighter performed as a subcontractor for its large business partner, Acuity International (formerly CHSi) on the CBP Medical Screening Services contract. In 2019, Vighter set out to compete for this contract by submitting a proposal to the GSA for a 621-I schedule contract. In May 2020, Vighter received its 621-I contract award and continued capture activities to improve its chances of winning the CBP Medical Screening Services contract. Mr. Tom Harrison was brought in as VP of Business Development in 2021 due to his experience winning large contracts and he set out to win the CBP contract. He strategically formed a team of dynamic business partners, including Acuity International, Valor Healthcare, SOS International, North American Rescue Medical Depot, Council for Logistics Research, AMI Federal Services, and Spectrum Healthcare Resources. The team worked tirelessly to plan, draft, revise, and publish a proposal that resulted in this amazing contract award.
Vighter is honored by this contract award and excited to apply program management and medical staffing expertise to support the bold effort of protecting America’s borders. Vighter has hit the ground running to provide the best services possible on this awarded contract. As the prime contractor, Vighter, is going to be working endlessly to fully support CBP. It is Vighter’s goal to meet and exceed every expectation over the course of this CBP contract.
About Vighter
Vighter has provided critical Professional Services to support challenging programs around the world since 2005. Today, our service offerings include: Contracted Workforce, Healthcare Operations, and Special Mission Support. Vighter has the unique ability to rapidly mobilize large numbers of professionals anywhere in the world to meet urgent requests for services and achieve mission success.
Vighter is a CVE-verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) accredited by The Joint Commission accreditation in Health Care Staffing Services (HCSS). The company is also accredited by the National Accreditation Alliance Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA). As an ISO 9001:2015 registered firm, the company is committed to continuous improvement of its quality management system.
