Department of the Air Force recognizes Energy Action Month

In recognition of Energy Action Month, the Department of the Air Force is showcasing energy’s essential role in assuring combat capability and readiness and the importance of developing energy solutions that bolster resilience in the face of climate change.

This year, the DAF launched a new three-year theme, “Powering Possibility,” which highlights the Department’s forward-looking approach to energy innovation and powering the future force. Complex challenges including a competitive operating environment, accelerating climate change, adversarial cyber threats, and a changing geopolitical landscape all threaten critical DAF infrastructure, energy, and power supplies. As such, the DAF must be proactive in exploring the possible to find safe, reliable, and efficient energy solutions that bolster our ability to fight and win in a changing world.

“The crucial role energy plays in Air Force and Space Force global operations cannot be overstated. Our weapon systems and installations depend on secure and reliable power to complete the mission, and without it we simply cannot fight effectively,” explained Edwin Oshiba, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment. “We’re working across the Department to safeguard our energy supply chains, incorporate energy efficient technologies, and bolster installation resilience to increase our combat effectiveness in the face of climate impacts.”

Operational energy, or aviation fuel, comprises the majority of DAF energy usage, providing a tremendous opportunity to optimize energy consumption and model how the military can improve its warfighting capabilities, while meeting aggressive climate goals. The DAF is enhancing aviation fuel efficiency through improved aircraft drag reduction and engine sustainment technologies, agile software, process improvements, and advanced propulsion. Through joint wargaming efforts, the DAF is identifying and mitigating operational risk to logistics and energy supply chains to ensure a ready and lethal force.

Installations across the country are exploring innovative energy initiatives including microgrids, electric vehicle infrastructure, solar arrays, and a micro-reactor pilot to enhance installation resilience and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the DAF is undergoing extensive planning efforts like Installation Energy and Climate Resilience Plans to advance mission critical energy and water systems and is conducting Energy Resilience Readiness Exercises to help installations assess mission readiness during a controlled loss of power.

The DAF is developing a comprehensive Climate Action Plan aligned with our national security imperatives that lays out our climate priorities and actionable goals to address the complex threat of climate change, including objectives related to energy efficiency, which should be released soon.

Energy is critical to the DAF’s ability to achieve the mission to fly, fight, and win in air, space, and cyberspace. To help spread awareness of energy initiatives, visit the Energy Action Month website and follow the hashtag #PowerDAFPossibility on Facebook and Twitter.