Pet Food Drive at Carson City Dealership Runs Through the Month of October
Local business helps provide pet food to companion animals of the homeless and low-income families with community pet food driveCARSON CITY, NEVADA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout October, Carson City's Michael Hohl Motor Company is collecting pet food donations in hopes of filling a pickup truck with food to support Feeding Pets of the Homeless.
The dealership has averaged collecting around 2,000 pounds of pet food each year for Feeding Pets of the Homeless, which is headquartered in Carson City and is the first and one of a few national nonprofits dedicated to feeding and providing emergency veterinary care to pets of homeless people and low-income families.
"We are so thankful to Michael Hohl for helping us collect pet food donations each year,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “With inflation rising, we have seen a decrease in the amount of pet food donated. Our pet food providers are reaching out to us for help because their supply is low or empty.”
Feeding Pets of the Homeless is partnering with FISH again this year to ensure all the donations stay in Carson City, helping people here who need it most.
To donate and help fill the pickup truck, you can bring new and sealed pet food donations of any size to Michael Hohl Chevy Buick GMC Cadillac, located at 3700 S. Carson St. in Carson City.
For information on how to become a donation site or contribute, call Feeding Pets of the Homeless at (775) 841-7463 or visit petsofthehomeless.org.
# # #
About Feeding Pets of the Homeless
Feeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human-animal bond, which is very important in the lives of many experiencing homelessness. They find solace, protection and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets on limited resources so they themselves have less. Our task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of the homeless who cannot provide for their pets. For more information, please visit petsofthehomeless.org.
Feeding Pets of the Homeless
Kristen Furleigh, MBA
+1 775-391-0732
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
About Us