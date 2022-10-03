Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,006 in the last 365 days.

The Limestone Boat Company Announces Grant of Options

/EIN News/ -- COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited ("Limestone" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: BOAT |OTCQB: LMSBF) announces today that it has granted to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation an aggregate of 4,745,000 options to purchase common shares of the Corporation ("Options"), exercisable at a price of $0.12 per common share for a period of five years.

The Options will vest according to two separate vesting schedules. For certain Option recipients, 31.25% of the Options will vest immediately with the remaining Options vesting on a quarterly basis for three years thereafter. For the balance of the Option recipients, one quarter (25%) of the Options will vest nine (9) months after their grant date with the remaining Options vesting on a quarterly basis for three years thereafter. The common shares issuable upon exercise of all Options will be subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

No Options were issued to the Board Chair or the Chief Executive Officer of the Company as part of the issuance of these Options.

About Limestone Boat Company Limited

The Limestone Boat Company - owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats - is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol BOAT. They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario with a 145,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tennessee. The Company is backed by a large, skilled labor force and dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations:
Bill Mitoulas
800-720-2395
bill@limestoneboats.com
www.limestoneboatcompany.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

The Limestone Boat Company Announces Grant of Options

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.