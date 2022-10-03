Submit Release
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Dates for Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

  • Earnings Release Date – Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time
  • Conference Call Date – Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its third quarter 2022 results as Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The Company’s third quarter 2022 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.”

Investors are invited to listen to the Company’s conference call discussing the financial results for the third quarter of 2022, on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (404) 400-0571 and the conference call identification number is 61519118#. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through October 26, 2023.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of June 30, 2022, the Company operated 5,873 stores in 47 U.S. states and 27 stores in Mexico.


For further information contact:

Investor & Media Contacts
Mark Merz (417) 829-5878
Eric Bird (417) 868-4259

