Connect Biopharma to Host a Conference Call Tuesday, October 4 to Discuss Topline Results for the Pivotal Trial in China of Lead Candidate, CBP-201, in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

tomorrow, Tuesday, October 4

SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (Connect Biopharma or the Company), a company developing therapeutics for T cell-driven inflammatory diseases, today announced it will report topline results for its pivotal trial in China of lead candidate, CBP-201, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Following the press release, the Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:30 a.m. PDT to discuss these results.

The news release will be posted to the investor relations section of Connect Biopharma’s website at: https://investors.connectbiopharm.com/investors .

For a listen-only webcast that includes the slide presentation, investors can follow this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2anxatcz . The replay will be available for 12 months.

. The replay will be available for 12 months. To participate in the live telephone conference call, follow this link to register in advance: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI56f637ba4d29429cb9b5c656dc338cea Upon registering, you will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to join the conference call.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma is a U.S. and China-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell research. The Company is building a rich pipeline of proprietary small molecules and antibodies, using functional T cell assays, to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. The Company’s lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and asthma. The Company’s second most advanced product candidate, CBP-307, is a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptor and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). The Company’s third product candidate, CBP-174, is a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3, in development for the treatment of pruritus associated with AD. For more information, please visit: https://www.connectbiopharm.com/

IR/PR CONTACTS:

Ina McGuinness

T: +1 (805) 427-1372

imcguinness@connectpharm.com





