Adam’s Moving Service Delivers a Fresh Start to Local Domestic Violence Victims
Adam's Moving Service is proud to partner with local non-profit Mary's Place. See how the team delivers hope & a fresh start to local domestic violence victims.
We believe in the mission of Mary’s Place and are proud to be a part of these women and children’s fresh start. Every move is one step closer to a stronger, more peaceful community here in Seattle.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Seattle moving company is putting their moving skills to work for good by partnering with Mary’s Place — a Seattle non-profit that provides safe, inclusive shelter and services for women, children, and families who have faced domestic violence. Adam’s Moving Service, a top-rated Washington moving company, provides one free move a month to guests of Mary’s Place looking for a new, safe place to call home. As part of their ongoing partnership, Adam’s Moving Service takes care of moving labor and associated costs for an individual or family relocating from the center to more permanent housing.
Washington state has one of the highest rates of domestic violence victimization in the country, ranking in the top 10 states with the most female victims*. Sadly, more than 41% of women in Washington have faced intimate partner violence, rape, or stalking, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. For the many women escaping abuse, a quick, professional move gives them one less thing to worry about on the path toward a safer, brighter future.
Adam’s Moving Service’s owner Adam French, a lifelong Seattle resident, was looking for a way to capitalize on his team’s skills to give back to the community. “Honest values are the foundation of our company, and that includes recognizing organizations that help those neighborhoods and people our business serves,” French says. “We believe in the mission of Mary’s Place and are proud to be a part of these women and children’s fresh start. Every move is one step closer to a stronger, more peaceful community here in Seattle.”
Adam’s Moving Service is a top-rated moving company that has been recognized as a King5’s “Best Mover” and features over 500 5-star Google reviews from satisfied customers. From commercial to residential moves, Adam’s Moving Service in Washington provides full-service packing and moving services to the greater Seattle area. To learn more about how Adam’s Moving Service is giving back, visit their Community Outreach page.
