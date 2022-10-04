Artists and Musicians Come Together to Support Aid for Ukraine
Two-day event to be held at the Florida International Trade and Cultural ExpoNAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For WellBeing, a US-based charity promoting wellness for all, and Solukraine, a Ukraine-based charity, have joined efforts to fund and deliver medical aid for the Ukrainian people in war-ravaged regions. Along with artists and musicians, For WellBeing will be at the Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo on October 19th and 20th, 2022 at Broward County Convention Center to raise awareness in support of their Hyperlocal Aid program for Ukraine.
“Our doctors are saving lives in the areas hit hardest by the ongoing war. We are United For WellBeing with those who are supporting our efforts to fund and deliver hyperlocal medical aid, in particular, the generous artists and musicians who are contributing to our project, Artists for Ukraine.” - Alana Sandel, Founder of For WellBeing
Artists for Ukraine - Initiative by For WellBeing
To raise funds for medical aid in Ukraine, For WellBeing joins with artists and musicians eager to contribute to this vital cause. Ian Maksin, Jonathan Alpeyrie and Valentina Bilbao are joining Alana Sandel, the founder of For WellBeing, to kick off the Artists for Ukraine initiative at the Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo on October 19th and 20th, 2022.
Jonathan Alpeyrie
Jonathan Alpeyrie’s photojournalism career covering conflict spans over a decade, taking him to the Middle East, North Africa, the South Caucasus, Europe, North America and Central Asia. Jonathan started covering the war in Ukraine in 2014 where he was injured in a gun battle in Mariupol. In February 2022, Jonathan returned to Ukraine where he is creating some of the most vivid images from the battlefield.
Valentina Bilbao
Music is a central inspiration for Valentina Bilbao in creating her abstract paintings. Her process is to translate and decode music into artwork through collaborations with notable musicians. Form in her art symbolizes energy, cosmic creation and movement.
Ian Maksin
Breaking boundaries both musical and geographical, cellist, composer and multilingual vocalist Ian Maksin has created and developed his own unique genre by blending elements of different styles in a new way using his cello as a force for unity. On featuring Ukrainian singer-songwriter Sofi Fraser (https://youtu.be/8dzC0gCjjLc). The song is a tribute to the courage and resilience of the people of Ukraine.
More information for participating artists can be found at forwellbeing.org/artists-for-ukraine.
Alana Sandel
Executives who worked with Alana at www.marketingforwellness.com call her innovative and thought-provoking for a reason, in her 20+ years of leadership across industries, she's pushed brands beyond what they thought possible. When she saw the invasion of the country where she was born, she brought together volunteers under https://www.forwellbeing.com to raise support for hyperlocal medical aid in Ukraine working with leading doctors on the ground. Alana finds inspiration in the vision of Oleksii Arestovych—Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine “that there is more goodness in humanity than there is evil.”
For WellBeing
For Wellbeing enables Mobile Medical Expeditions, Rehabilitation and PTSD programs including assistance to orphanages, maternity homes, expecting mothers, & children affected by the war in Ukraine.
Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE 2022) on October 19th and 20th, 2022
Broward County and all of South Florida will welcome local and international companies for a unique opportunity to engage key leaders, experts, and attendees from around the world and participate in dialogues relating to international trade, foreign direct investment and culture. The goal of FITCE 2022 is to expand Broward County as the premier importing and exporting trading capital while helping to establish new businesses and nurture existing businesses to spur continued growth.
A performance by world-renowned Cello Artist Ian Matskin (Cello for Peace) will be featured at the beginning of the Grand Opening Ceremony and a cultural duet including Cello for Peace and Valentina Bilbao and a live auction of Jonathan Alpeyrie will take place during the FITCE activities.
To register for FREE at FITCE 2022, please visit www.fitcexpo.com.
We welcome members of the press to join us at the FITCE 2022. Our team is available for interviews before, during and after the event. Please reach out at united@forwellbeing.org.
