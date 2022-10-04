Global Data Systems Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022, No. 86
Sixth-Annual List & Research Identifies Leading Managed Security Service Providers Worldwide.LAFAYETTE, LA, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named Global Data Systems to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 at No. 86.
The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2022 readership survey combined with the site’s editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market’s ongoing growth and evolution.
“Being included in CyberRisk Alliance's Top 250 MSSPs is an honor and speaks highly of Global Data Systems’ reputation as a leader in the managed security space,” said Global Data Systems Chief Operations Officer, Bob Miller. “This inclusion illustrates our ongoing commitment to keeping security at the forefront of everything we do.”
“MSSP Alert congratulates Global Data Systems on this year’s honor,” said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. “The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide.”
Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research for 2022 include:
MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.
Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries.
Profits: 90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.
Security Operations Centers: 69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.
Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%) and ransomware (91%).
Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.
Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response and other key services.
Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.
ABOUT GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMS
Established in 1987, Global Data Systems, Inc. (GDS) is a leading full-service managed service provider of Security, Connectivity, Managed IT, Voice & Collaboration and Cloud services. We help organizations boost their bottom line and streamline operations through strategic application of world-class IT solutions. It is our passion for making IT simple that empowers our clients to reach their highest potential. With GDS as a partner, you can quit worrying about IT and focus on what matters most…your business. GDS is headquartered in Lafayette, LA with additional offices and sales and technical personnel in Baton Rouge, Lockport, and Houston, Texas.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.
