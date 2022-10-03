PointsBet Holdings to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 6th

/EIN News/ -- Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



DENVER, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH;OTCQX:PBTHF), based in Denver, focused on Digital Sports Wagering, today announced that Andrew Mellor, Group CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 6th, 2022.

DATE: October 6th, 2022

TIME: 4.30-5.00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3QdrNKE



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About PointsBet Holdings

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

