TRANSWESTERN VENTURES SECURES $122 MILLION FOR INAUGURAL INVESTMENT VEHICLE

Partnership to Target U.S Real Estate Growth Sectors and Market Dislocation

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Ventures, the opportunistic investment arm of the Transwestern family of companies, announces that it has secured $122 million of equity within its debut investment strategy, Transwestern Ventures Partners I (“TVP I”), exceeding its initial target of $100 million. Ten entities, made up primarily of family office and high-net-worth investors, committed between $5 million and $20 million each to TVP I.

Leveraging Transwestern’s nearly 2,100 leasing, development, operations and investment professionals across 33 markets, TVP I will invest in strategic commercial real estate opportunities throughout the U.S. This includes partnering with Transwestern companies as well as other real estate developers and operators within commercial real estate growth sectors.

“Ventures aims to source and execute real estate opportunistic investments by leaning into Transwestern’s core competencies, including industrial, multifamily, healthcare, life sciences, office, hotels and land development,” said Managing Partner Fred Knapp. “We are delighted that our investment partners share our vision and, like Transwestern, are eager to capitalize on the myriad opportunities that exist amidst rapidly changing market trends.”

Ventures relies on the firm’s broad platform to source compelling real estate investment opportunities that may require unique skill sets or creative problem-solving to execute. For example, Transwestern Real Estate Services’ ability to source a 22-acre site in Vacaville, California, led to an off-market transaction and plans for Ventures to develop a speculative, 390,000-square-foot biomanufacturing campus in the extremely tight Bay Area. Preleasing on the project is underway.

What makes Ventures unique is that no two real estate endeavors will be the same, and local market expertise plays a significant role in determining when and where to deploy capital. Knapp, along with Vice President Hugh Stewart and Associate James Duncan, are involved with the financial evaluation, acquisition and asset management of every investment opportunity. This might be serving as a partner for an adaptive reuse project, providing rescue capital for a sidelined deal, launching new development in a supply-constrained market, or a host of other opportunities. In all cases, the Transwestern platform can lend investment acumen and operational expertise.

“We do not take a cookie-cutter approach when it comes to our investment decisions,” Knapp said. “The Transwestern team, along with its clients and operating partners, has on-the-ground experts in markets nationwide, enabling in-depth conversations with parties who intimately understand regional complexities and sector nuances. This is a critical component of our strategy, and one that we believe will lead to strong returns for Ventures investors.”

About Transwestern Ventures

Transwestern Ventures creates value for investors by sourcing and executing real estate investments across all property sectors nationwide. As the opportunistic investment arm of the Transwestern family of companies, Ventures works synergistically with the firm’s services, development and investment management businesses, bringing capital, financial engineering and operational expertise to undervalued or undermanaged properties, enterprises and unique investment opportunities.

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, investment management, and opportunistic endeavors for high-net-worth investors. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

