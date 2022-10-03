White Lodging Names Chief Human Resources Officer and Operations Vice President

/EIN News/ -- Merrillville, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging, one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on urban, experiential and lifestyle hotels, today announced two new senior-level appointments.

AJ Brow will take on the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer position and Joe Pagone, veteran Kimpton Hotels executive, joins the company as Regional Vice President.

Brow will be tasked with modernizing the White Lodging’s strategic human resource capabilities and executing initiatives to support its Associate Promise, which is to ‘create an environment where associates can be their best selves through ongoing training, development and mentoring’.

Pagone will report to White Lodging’s Chief Operating Officer David Lanterman and oversee a portfolio of urban and lifestyle hotels across the country, including the company’s first Kimpton brand hotel in San Antonio.

“AJ and Joe are seasoned executives that deepen our leadership bench strength and bring fresh perspectives to our teams,” said White Lodging Chief Executive Officer Jean-Luc Barone. “They’re joining at the perfect time as we accelerate our growth of new premium-brand hotels, restaurants and rooftops in our key urban markets.”

About AJ Brow

Brow joins White Lodging from NiSource, one of the largest fully regulated gas and electric utility companies in the country. Most recently he oversaw all human resource business partners and labor relations as Vice President.

“It’s clear that White Lodging is committed to creating a company culture that meets and exceeds the post-pandemic expectations of the multi-generational and diverse workforce,” said Brow. “I’m excited at the opportunity to help lead the change necessary to further transform this commitment into reality.”

Previously, Brow worked in Vice President, Director, and Manager-level roles at global organizations, including CNA Insurance, AON, W.W. Grainger, Accenture, Sears Holdings, and Target Corporation.

Brow is a certified executive coach, a credentialed Senior Professional in Human Resources, and an expert speaker on leadership. He earned his MBA and bachelor’s degree from Baker College.

About Joe Pagone

Pagone is a veteran luxury and lifestyle hospitality executive with significant food and beverage experience. He joins White Lodging from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants where he spent the last 14 years refining his hospitality leadership skills at Hotel Allegro and Hotel Palomar in Chicago, Hotel Monaco in Baltimore, and the Hotel Van Zandt in Austin.

“White Lodging has evolved into one of the foremost private hospitality companies in the country and I’m excited to play a role in the company’s continued growth in the luxury and lifestyle space,” said Pagone.

Most recently Pagone was a member of Kimpton’s executive team and served as Vice President of Hotel and Restaurant Operations with responsibility for 48 company-managed hotels. He is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in hospitality.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns and manages a portfolio of brands in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. With a focus on elevated and experiential service, White Lodging’s portfolio consists of more than 50 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 40 locally relevant, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging focuses on hiring and developing hospitalitarians that are committed to exceptional service and fostering meaningful connections. White Lodging is the second highest in the 2021 J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Benchmark for third-party management companies, and has been near the top since the first benchmark was published. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

