Evolve Open Banking Division Leaders to Attend Money20/20 Conference

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve"), a leading financial technology solutions provider, announced that its bank leadership will attend this year's Money20/20 USA in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 23-26, 2022. Money20/20 is a gathering of the world's top businesses and thought leaders in the financial technology and financial services industries. 

During the conference, Evolvers will get to meet with new clients like Harmonic FT, with whom Evolve announced a new partnership in September, and existing clients that have been working with Evolve for many years. Evolve team members will also share news about new products and solutions, such as International Wire, Credit as a Service, and the upcoming launch of Real Time Payments.

"We are proud to once again have a major presence at one of the biggest fintech events of the year. At Evolve, we are dedicated to our partners and the entire fintech industry. That dedication has been recognized earlier this year as we were named a Nacha Direct Member," said Hank Word, President Evolve Open Banking.

Evolve's Open Banking division is already a recognized leader in payments and Banking as a Service ("BaaS") and will be leading conversations with current and perspective customers. 

About Evolve Bank & Trust: 

Evolve Bank & Trust, a technology-focused financial services organization and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") provider, is a best-in-class financial institution offering specialized services in Open Banking, Personal and Business Banking, Mortgage, SBA Lending, Physicians Capital, Community Funding and Trust. Evolve is recognized as a global leader in the payments industry delivering ACH, Debit/Credit Sponsorship, Card Issuance and unique technology strategies to clients around the world. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace USA and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies. 

Evolve Bank & Trust Contact: 

Thomas E. Holmes Jr.
Senior Vice President
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer 

Email: thomas.holmes@getevolved.com

Office: 866.367.2611 

