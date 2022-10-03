Apella Capital Expands East Coast Presence with Addition of Structured Asset Management

Berywn, Pennsylvania based wealth management firm brings $140 million in AUM

Apella Capital, LLC ("Apella"), a financial advisory and wealth management firm serving individuals, families, and businesses, today announced Structured Asset Management, a registered investment advisor ("RIA"), has joined the firm. The acquisition expands Apella's presence on the east coast and adds to its financial planning and investment management capabilities in the region.

Structured Asset Management ("Structured") was founded by Bill Suplee and provides fee-only investment management and financial planning services. As a result of the acquisition, Structured clients will gain access to Apella's broad range of resources, enhanced technology and expanded services. Bill will assume the role of Senior Financial Advisor and will be joined by his colleagues at Apella.

"We are thrilled to have the Structured team join Apella," said Jim Scanlan and Rob Martin, Co-Presidents of Apella. "They have a strong client-first culture and share our passion for supporting families in the pursuit of their goals."

Bill added: "We are committed to helping families and individuals gain and stay in control of their financial lives. Apella is aligned with that commitment, and we are confident that joining forces is in the best interest of our clients."

This is Apella's third acquisition of 2022 and second jointly with Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG"), a financial services holding company that invested in the firm in Sept. 2021. Earlier this year, Apella announced its acquisitions of NR Smith and Associates and Metrist Wealth Advisors.

"Apella partnerships are centered on a strong cultural alignment, a shared focus on financial planning, and a unique investment philosophy designed to serve clients. The Structured advisory team embraces these values, and it was clear early on that Apella and Structured share a very similar approach to their clients, investing and service," said Mac Selverian, Principal of WPCG.

The acquisition closed on September 30, 2022 and will increase Apella's assets under management by approximately $140 million. Financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Apella Capital

Apella Capital, LLC ("Apella") was founded in 2014 by two financial advisors, Patrick Sweeny and Chairman David Connelly, who were passionate about finding a better way to help investors achieve their long-term goals. Apella is a national RIA built around a select community of likeminded advisors who believe in evidence-based investing and planning. Headquartered in Glastonbury, CT, Apella offers its wide range of financial advisory services across several financial advisory offices, spanning both coasts and serving thousands of individual and institutional investors. Managing over $2.7 billion AUM*, the firm's financial advisors are dedicated to building lifelong client relationships and providing Advice for Life. For more information about Apella, please visit https://apellacapital.com/

*As of 12/31/2021 (assets under management and administration)

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisers and financial advisors who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.

