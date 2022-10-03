Submit Release
Upstream and Closed Loop Partners Announce Winners of The Reusies®, Identifying Leaders in Eliminating Single-Use Products

Winners were announced in virtual awards ceremony on September 29, 2022.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream, a non-profit sparking innovative solutions to plastic pollution, officially announces the winners of the Second Annual Reuse Awards, The Reusies® 2022. This groundbreaking awards program honors changemakers developing a better way than throw-away, advancing systemic change and co-creating a world where we can get what we need without waste.

Presented in partnership with circular economy-focused investment firm and innovation center, Closed Loop Partners, The 2022 Reusies received hundreds of nominations and submissions from startups, activists and community leaders across the U.S. and Canada.

"We're thankful to the applicants, finalists, winners, judges and partners who made The 2022 Reusies a massive success," said Matt Prindiville, CEO and Chief Solutioneer at Upstream. "The goal is always to highlight those moving this space forward and give them the recognition they deserve."

Winners of the 2022 Reusies – selected by a combined panel of expert judges and public voting – are all shining examples of advances in reuse, from the local to the corporate level.

"Closed Loop Partners is proud to partner with Upstream on The Reusies and to celebrate the winners for their innovative steps toward a circular economy," said Bridget Croke, Managing Director at Closed Loop Partners. "Every corporate initiative and individual effort towards this shared goal matters, and we're excited to see what strides we can all make to achieve a waste-free future."

Winners include:

  • Activist of the Year: Alejandra Warren
  • Reuse Community of the Year: Human-I-T
  • Most Innovative Reuse Company - Consumer Packaged Goods: Algramo
  • Most Innovative Reuse Company - Enabling Technology: The Rounds
  • Most Innovative Reuse Company - Fashion and Apparel: Thrilling
  • Most Innovative Reuse Company - Food & Beverage: r.Cup
  • Corporate Initiative of the Year: Kroger/Loop Partnership

To learn more, visit: www.thereusies.org

About Upstream:

Upstream sparks innovative solutions to plastic pollution by helping people, businesses and communities shift from single-use to reuse. To learn more, visit www.upstreamsolutions.org and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

About Closed Loop Partners:

Closed Loop Partners is a New York-based investment firm comprised of venture capital, growth equity, private equity and catalytic capital, as well as an innovation center focused on building the circular economy. Learn more at closedlooppartners.com.

Media Contact: 
press@upstreamsolutions.org
Social: #TheReusies @Upstream_org @LoopFund

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upstream-and-closed-loop-partners-announce-winners-of-the-reusies-identifying-leaders-in-eliminating-single-use-products-301639245.html

SOURCE Upstream

