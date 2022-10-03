Edwards and Company hires AON Executive to Lead Construction Group

Edwards and Company, a 157-year-old private insurance brokerage firm headquartered in Sayville, NY has brought on Ted Xenakis, formerly of AON in New York City as President of its Construction Group.

Prior to joining Edwards, Ted was a Strategic Account Manager for AON's Construction Services Group (CSG). His responsibilities included retaining and growing AON's business, cultivating relationships with C-Suite and executive client decision makers in the client organization and facilitating critical relationships between clients and insurers.

Prior to AON, Ted was the Director of Risk Management for JRM Construction Management, a large New York City interior fit out company and had overall responsibility of implementing the companies Rolling CCIP Program, SDI Program and overall responsibility of all the companies corporate insurance programs. Prior to that Ted was the Head of Insurance for Lendlease, a global developer and construction manager, where he was responsible for their multiple rolling CCIP programs, property & casualty, specialty insurance placements and SDI, along with providing claims advocacy, trend analysis, safety services of best practices.

Ted's specific area of expertise is in casualty coverage and programs geared for large construction firms.

"I look forward to calling upon my vast experience to develop and implement services to our construction clients, including industry leading Risk Management, claims resolution, insurance review and Health and Safety practices," said Xenakis.

Edwards' Chief Executive, Kevin Rogers noted "We are excited to welcome Ted to our organization and to see him take his expertise and knowledge to provide our clients and the entire construction segment with services we feel are often overlooked. Most importantly to provide a higher level of advocacy, risk services and strategy to the way we assist our clients in managing risk and safety. It is going to be fun seeing Ted bring his vision to our firm."

ABOUT EDWARDS AND COMPANY

Founded in 1865, Edwards and Company is one of the largest private brokerage firms in the NY Metro region with no private equity or external funding affiliations. As a firm, Edwards' focus from a property and casualty perspective is on larger corporate insurance programs for public entities, larger private corporations and those clients requiring risk, or project specific programs – both guaranteed cost and retention-based solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005856/en/