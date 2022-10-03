Worldwide CAD Report 2022 with Focus on 10 Market Leaders - Autodesk, Aveva, Bentley Systems, Dassault, Graebert, Hexagon, Nemetschek, PTC, Siemens Digital Industries, and Trimble

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Worldwide CAD Report: Building a More Resilient Marketplace" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CAD industry earned $9.4 billion in revenue in 2021 compared to $8.8 billion in 2020.

The CAD market is stronger than ever, thanks to the engine of digitalization, which affects all aspects of design and engineering in every discipline.

The arrival of CAD along with standardized network protocols signaled the birth of digitalization for design and engineering in the 1980s. We're seeing the fulfillment of digitalization's promise taking shape now and the introduction and inclusion of digital twins.

The CAD market report is divided into two super-segments: AEC and Manufacturing. "The software tools to support the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; infrastructure; process and power; and Manufacturing industries are resource-hungry. In addition, high revenues and a large user base mean the CAD market influences hardware design for PCs, graphics hardware, servers, and even mobile devices," said Kathleen Maher.

The large CAD customers in the automotive, aeronautics, construction, machine design, plus process and power industries are gravitating toward system design.

Features

The report looks at the market according to the major segments and provides market overall market share figures

Provides market shares for major segments including AEC, Manufacturing, Process, Power & Marine

The report highlights industry trends, drivers, and challenges and incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

JPR considered data from over 36 CAD companies that offer more than 53 products.

companies that offer more than 53 products. JPR concentrated on the ten market leaders: Autodesk, Aveva, Bentley Systems, Dassault, Graebert, Hexagon, Nemetschek, PTC, Siemens Digital Industries, and Trimble.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xcsdyj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets