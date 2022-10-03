Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. ("Sunlight" or the "Company") SUNL. Investors who purchased Sunlight securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sunl.

The investigation concerns whether Sunlight has violated federal securities laws.

On September 28, 2022, Sunlight issued a press release "announc[ing] that an installer liquidity event and volatile interest rates will impact its full-year 2022 financial performance" and that "[a]s a result, the Company is withdrawing its previously-provided full-year 2022 outlook metrics." Sunlight stated that "[o]ne of Sunlight's largest solar installers has notified the Company that due to cash flow challenges, the installer is in the process of winding down its operations, likely restricting its ability to fully meet its financial obligations. As a result, Sunlight expects to impair $30 to $33 million in advances to that installer on the Company's balance sheet as of September 30, 2022." On this news, Sunlight's stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 57.14%, to close at $1.08 per share on September 29, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedSunlight shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sunl. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com: