The Wall Decor Market is expected to grow by $11.97 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.81% during the forecast period

Our report on the wall d©cor market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sales of wall decor, the growing housing market and consumer expenditure on home improvement in the EU, and the influence of the latest interior design trends.

The wall d©cor market in Europe analysis includes the distribution channel and product segments and geographic landscape.

The wall d©cor market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

By Product

• Wall art

• Picture frames

• Wall clocks

• WPS

• Others

By Geographical Landscape

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

This study identifies digital printing as one of the prime reasons driving the wall d©cor market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, the availability of personalized and customized wall decor and the growing online retailing of wall decor will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wall d©cor market vendors in Europe that include Amazon.com Inc., Artemest s.r.l., Carrefour SA, Costco wholesale corp, Debenhams Plc, Dunelm Group Plc, Etsy Inc., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding BV, JUNIQE GmbH, Kingfisher Plc, Maisons du Monde, Matalan Retail Ltd, Next Germany GmbH, Oliver Bonas Ltd, Otto GmbH and Co. KG, The Range, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Also, the wall d©cor market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

