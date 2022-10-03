WEALTH ZONE University Introduces The Four Phases of the Business Life Cycle Program

A unique curriculum that provides key instruction to develop successful cash management plans that: evaluate the amount of cash in the bank at the beginning of the period, forecast the cash realistically expected to be received during the period, and predict the timing of the expected cash, identify the debts owed period, and project the amount of cash will be available at the end of the period.

Calverton, MD - Oct 3, 2022 - To offer CEO's a blueprint for success, Wealth Zone University (WZU) is launching a new course focused on the four phases of the Business Life Cycle. The course stresses that the Financial Management Techniques that accompany each phase must become so important to the CEO, Management Team, and Operations that they become embedded in the company's culture. Upon completion of the course, participants will be able to determine where their company is in the Business Life Cycle, have a thorough understanding of the financial management strategies that must be implemented in each phase, and will have structured guidance on how to implement these strategies to achieve success. This course focuses on the four phases of the business life cycle: 1) Start-up, 2) Growing, 3) Sustaining, and 4) Mature to place businesses in superior positions when participating in today's competitive market.

First, it is essential that CEOs in the first phase of the business life cycle focus their efforts on developing a sound business model, planning its activities, and creating and sustaining a living wage. The course stresses that successful businesses in this phase will both maintain the proper cash flow and minimize their costs. Doing so, will not only ensure that the organization can effectively and timely meet financial obligations and develop cash reserves but also enables businesses to establish a capital structure that reduces- costs of operations and capital.

Second, the course will explore the second phase of the business life cycle phase. During this growth phase, CEOs need to follow their business model, create a positive cash flow, and build financial security. Students will learn that maintaining a proper cash flow ensures that the organization can effectively and timely meet financial obligations while simultaneously building up cash reserves. It is also imperative at this stage of the business life cycle that companies develop a capital structure that maximizes profits by minimizing costs and risks while leveraging existing capabilities.

In the third phase, sustaining, the chief objective is gaining financial independence. This requires the CEO and management to ensure that the CEOs enhance the return on equity for the organization's Stockholders/Stakeholders, which strengthens their commitment and dedication to the business.

In the fourth and final phase, maturation, WZU focuses on expansion, transition, value, and wealth. The maturation of a business compels companies to continue to advance the return on equity for their stockholders and stakeholders. In addition to maximizing wealth and profits, and maintaining the proper cash flow, this phase adds a growing concern for CEOs. This critical issue is to ensure that the organization remains in business for the foreseeable future and is not exposed to constraints on its operations.

WZU's Founder and CEO, Don Moragne has decades of financial experience and the knowledge necessary to effectively compete in today's competitive marketplace. He specifically designed the Business Lifecycle Course to equip CEOs with essential financial planning knowledge to help them capitalize on their businesses. Moragne's unique curriculum provides key instruction to develop successful cash management plans that: evaluate the amount of cash in the bank at the beginning of the period, forecast the cash realistically expected to be received during the period, and predict the timing of the expected cash, identify the debts owed period, and project the amount of cash will be available at the end of the period.

About Wealth Zone University:

Don Moragne, the Founder and CFO of Wealth Zone University is a functional CFO with expertise and extensive experience in the management of financial and wealth strategies. Wealth Zone University is a component of The Success Zone, Inc., a Financial Management Firm that provides Chief Financial Officer services to small and medium-sized businesses. WZU operates under the belief that success in business is possible for anyone who begins an entrepreneurial journey, so long as they are armed with the proper mindset, the appropriate business model, and experienced advisors.

