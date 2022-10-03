DELAYS- WATERBURY STOWE RD WATERBURY

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Waterbury Stowe Road in the area just before Guptil Road in Waterbury is currently backed up due to a motor vehicle crash.

Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

VSP Berlin

802.229.9191