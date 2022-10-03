Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,076 in the last 365 days.

DELAYS- WATERBURY STOWE RD WATERBURY

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Waterbury Stowe Road in the area just before Guptil Road in Waterbury is currently backed up due to a motor vehicle crash. 

 

Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available.  Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

VSP Berlin

802.229.9191

 

 

 

You just read:

DELAYS- WATERBURY STOWE RD WATERBURY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.