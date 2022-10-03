DELAYS- WATERBURY STOWE RD WATERBURY
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Waterbury Stowe Road in the area just before Guptil Road in Waterbury is currently backed up due to a motor vehicle crash.
Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
VSP Berlin
802.229.9191